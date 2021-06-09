Fire causes $30,000 damage to vehicles in Simcoe

One vehicle was destroyed and another seriously damaged in a fire in Simcoe on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters from two Norfolk County stations responded at about 2:20 p.m. to a report of a recreational vehicle fire on Head Street North.

“Upon arrival firefighters discovered the RV was fully involved and spreading to a nearby vehicle,” Dave Puype, fire training officer with the Norfolk County Fire Department, said in a media release.

Firefighters gained control of the fire but the RV is a total loss, he said.

Total damage is estimated at $30,000. It’s not known if the vehicles were insured.

Cause of the fire is undetermined. No injuries were reported.

“Just a reminder to have working smoke alarms in your home, this includes recreation vehicles,” Puype said.

More information on fire safety is available at the department’s fire prevention bureau by calling 519-426-4115, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or by visiting norfolkcountyfire.ca.