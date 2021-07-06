Feds, province kick in funds for county, library projects

Norfolk County will receive more than $2.4 million to upgrade dressing rooms at arenas in four area communities.

The funds are through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan that sees joint funding from the federal and provincial governments as well as the recipients for community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects.

Three projects in Norfolk were among a total of 35 across Ontario that were announced Tuesday.

Norfolk County will receive $1.32 million from the federal government and almost $1.1 million from the province to upgrade arenas in Delhi, Langton, Port Dover and Waterford to make them fully accessible with the addition of gender-neutral change rooms. The upgrades are being made to meet Hockey Canada’s new guideline requirements to improve hockey player development. Norfolk County will contribute $880,110 to the project.

Norfolk County will also receive funds for rehabilitation of the Lynn Valley Trail. The federal portion is $58,420 while the province will kick in $48,678 and $30,952 will be provided at the county level.

Funds will be used to replace six existing wooden bridge ramps on the trail between Simcoe and Port Dover with an updated design to improve accessibility. Funds will also be used for resurfacing 6.75 kilometres of the trail and paving of 1.15 kilometres on the Port Dover in-town section to improve accessibility for all trail users.

The Norfolk County Library Board will receive about $277,000 to enhance the functionality of shelves in library branches in Waterford, Port Rowan and Simcoe. The project will include redesigning the shelving layout and purchasing shelves that meet requirements under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

The federal government will provide $151,200 and the province will add $125,987 for the project. The Norfolk library’s share is $100,813.