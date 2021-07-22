The late Simcoe dairy farmer Ron Judd once pointed out that not all growing seasons are created equal.

“A dry summer will scare you to death,” Judd said a number of years back. “But a wet year will starve you to death.”

Farmers not singing in the rain

The growing season thus far in Norfolk County and elsewhere in southern Ontario illustrates the veteran farmer’s point.

Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus, a county appointee to Norfolk’s agricultural advisory board, said Thursday that the cool, damp, overcast summer so far has created problems for grain farmers.

Thursday, Columbus said heavy downpours have flattened grain in some areas, making it difficult for combines to gather it.

Mould is also an issue in rye, an important rotation crop on the Norfolk Sand Plain. Columbus said mould is a problem in some fields, with some acreages so saturated that ripe grain is germinating on the stalk.

“Once the grain goes down with these storms, the mould sets in,” Columbus said. “And when the grain is lying down, it’s hard to pick it up with the combine head.”

Columbus added steady, frequent rain on the county’s sandy soil has washed away much of the fertilizer farmers applied in the hope of a slow release.

This has given rise to immature, pale tobacco that should be bright green and robust at this point in the growing season. Columbus said this will have implications for the quality of the 2021 crop.

Columbus also reports conditions this year have not been conducive to pollination. This will affect production in cucumber, melon and pumpkin patches. Meanwhile, damp conditions have ginseng growers worried about root rot.