Farm operation reports positive case of COVID-19

Reformer staff
Apr 02, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19.
A worker employed at a Simcoe area farm operation has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This seasonal agricultural worker received a positive result from the COVID-19 test performed at the airport upon arrival in Canada,” said a media release issued by Kichler Bros. Inc. on Friday morning.

The worker is showing no signs or symptoms, said the release.

The farm operation is working with the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.

“We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure that we care for the man, prevent any spread and resolve the outbreak in a timely manner.”

Under provincial guidelines an outbreak is declared when a single case of COVID-19 is reported at congregate living facilities such as farm operations and long-term care and retirement homes.

