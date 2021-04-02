Farm operation reports positive case of COVID-19
A worker employed at a Simcoe area farm operation has tested positive for COVID-19.
“This seasonal agricultural worker received a positive result from the COVID-19 test performed at the airport upon arrival in Canada,” said a media release issued by Kichler Bros. Inc. on Friday morning.
The worker is showing no signs or symptoms, said the release.
The farm operation is working with the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.
“We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure that we care for the man, prevent any spread and resolve the outbreak in a timely manner.”
Under provincial guidelines an outbreak is declared when a single case of COVID-19 is reported at congregate living facilities such as farm operations and long-term care and retirement homes.