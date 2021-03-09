





Article content London-based Fanshawe College is expanding its regular face-to-face classes this fall following the lead of Western University and some of its affiliated colleges. Fanshawe is expected to announce its post-pandemic plans Wednesday in preparation for a full in-person return one day at both their London campuses and regional campuses in Woodstock, Simcoe, Huron-Bruce and St. Thomas. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fanshawe College poised to expand in-person classes this fall Back to video Western University and two of its three affiliated colleges, King’s and Huron, announced this month that they hope to return to regular classes at their London campuses this fall. “We are super, super optimistic that we can return to some sort of normal, we are definitely expanding our in-person classes,” said Dave Schwartz, Fanshawe’s executive director of reputation and brand management. “One of the big things at Fanshawe is that student experience both in-and-out of the classroom.” “So as soon as health officials say, we will open up our dining, our athletic facilities, our wellness centre — we know that those are things our students have been asking for.”

Article content While applications have dropped across the board, applications have dropped the most — 10 per cent — from students who would enrol directly out of high school, he said. “It’s hard to commit when you don’t know what the fall is going to look like,” Schwartz said. “What we have heard that high schoolers don’t really want to engage in post-secondary unless there is more of that full rich student experience that they are desperately craving. “I think direct students are sitting back and saying: ‘Am I going to engage in post secondary if it is just online?’ ” he said. “I think a lot of people would say, ‘I’m going to take a Grade 13 or a victory lap or maybe I want to take the year off and get into the workforce.’” Applications to Ontario colleges have dipped 5.4 per cent overall, he said. Applications to Fanshawe are down 4.1 per cent, he said, though applications from more mature, or non-direct, students are up 2.6 per cent. “That is (likely due) to a flexible learning environment, which is great for mature students who like the online,” Schwartz said. Applications from international students are still strong and the college expects 8,000 international students this fall. “International (students are) still very excited about coming to Canada, staying and working in Canada, so we see an increase in applications, which is very positive for us. That being said we just have to make sure they can travel here safely,” Schwartz said. Schwartz said the college plans to spend the next few months “trying to get high schoolers and their parents and influencers excited about Fanshawe.” To do that, they’re offering a “student experience guarantee.” “We’re basically allowing any student to try Fanshawe for the first 10 days with no penalty,” he said. Fanshawe is hosting a virtual open house March 27. HRivers@postmedia.com

