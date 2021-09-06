Fanshawe College makes COVID vaccine mandatory for campus access

Fanshawe College is toughening up its COVID-19 rules, echoing Western University’s approach by requiring anyone who visits its campus to show proof of vaccination.

The new policy will come into effect starting Tuesday and will impact all students, employees, contractors and visitors just as the school year begins.

“Fanshawe’s COVID-19 vaccination policy is being developed to help protect our students and employees who must come on campus,” read a statement from Brenda Henry, a senior manager with the school.

“We recognize the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our region, and we are committed to keeping our community safe.”

Though the new policy becomes official this week, the college is giving people a chance to get vaccinated by Nov. 5.

Starting that day, anyone attending a Fanshawe campus must be fully vaccinated – meaning 14 days have passed since a person received his or her second dose – or have an approved medical exemption. Those with medical exemption will also be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours before visiting the college.

“Those who are not fully vaccinated and who do not have an approved medical exemption will not be permitted on campus as of November 5,” school officials said.

In addition to mandatory vaccines, the school will operate this year at a reduced capacity, with about 60 per cent of its students taking all their classes online. Rules for physical distancing rules, the use of masks and daily COVID-19 screenings will all remain in place.

The new policy brings Fanshawe in line with Western University, which also announced recently it was making proof of vaccination mandatory for anyone attending its campus.