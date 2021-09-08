Fair announces entertainment lineup and attendance protocols
Proof of vaccination needed for inside shows
The Norfolk County Fair has announced its entertainment lineup for this year’s event along with COVID-19 safety protocols that will be in place.
Canadian music star Tim Hicks will return to the fair stage for the Party on the Track on Friday, Oct.8.
Hicks made his musical debut in 2013 and since that time, the CCMA Award winner has had three platinum and nine gold selling singles along with a gold album. Two of his songs have reached Number 1 status on the record charts and 18 have been Top 10 radio hits.
His popularity is far-reaching with more than 87 million collective streams. He has performed several sold-out shows including his first appearance at the Norfolk County fair in 2017.
His latest EP is Campfire Troubadour.
The following night, the James Barker Band will take over the Party on the Track.
The popular band has attended some of Canada’s largest music festivals and has accumulated millions of global streams.
The band members grew up within an hour of each other in towns surrounding the Toronto area. Their hit single “Chills” rose to the of Billboard’s Canadian Top 100 chart. The band, now based in Nashville, has earned numerous awards and has had several platinum and gold certified tracks.
The grandstand will be closed for seating this year. Trackside seating for Tim Hicks is $50 and James Barker Band will be $40 with a required purchase for a table of six. The concerts are licensed events for those 19-years and older. Gates for both concerts will open at 7 p.m. Masks will be required when people leave their seats.
Norfolk County Fair has also announced the lineup at the Rec Centre arena stage.
Popular children’s entertainers, TEAM T&J, will provide a show where kids can explore and use their imaginations through live musical interaction.
Local performers Felicia McMinn, The Shoreside Boys, Route 6 and Pipe Down as well as The Gentlemen of Harmony, Roger Dumoulin and his Classic Country Show will also appear at the Rec Centre.
AC/DC Canada, Practically Hip, Fiddlestix and American Rogues will close up the weekend dates.
Free passes for four or six people per table are required for each show at the Rec Centre and tickets will be limited, the fair said in a media release. All patrons are asked to wear a mask unless seated and proof of vaccination with be required for all pass holders 12 years and older.
Only advance tickets for fair admission are available at this time at www.norfolkcountyfair.com. Schedule information is also available on the fair’s website.
Due to provincial regulations all tickets have be purchased for the specific day that patrons wish to attend.