Ejected driver expected to survive

A motorist is expected to survive after sustaining serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash on the Highway 6 bypass west of Caledonia.

Police report the 21-year-old driver was southbound Monday around 7 p.m. when the pickup they were driving crossed the centre line and struck a guard rail. The vehicle rolled several times, ejecting the driver before coming to rest on its roof.

Haldimand paramedics transported the victim to hospital by ambulance. Haldimand OPP report the injuries are serious but that the driver will survive.

Highway 6 between Fourth Line and Greens Road was closed for about five hours while police investigated.