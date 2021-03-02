Ejected driver expected to survive

Monte Sonnenberg
Mar 02, 2021  •  23 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
During Fraud Prevention Month in March, police forces across the country advise Canadians to be on guard against fraudsters who try to empty their wallets and drain their bank accounts by means of the internet. – File photo
During Fraud Prevention Month in March, police forces across the country advise Canadians to be on guard against fraudsters who try to empty their wallets and drain their bank accounts by means of the internet. – File photo

A motorist is expected to survive after sustaining serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash on the Highway 6 bypass west of Caledonia.

Police report the 21-year-old driver was southbound Monday around 7 p.m. when the pickup they were driving crossed the centre line and struck a guard rail. The vehicle rolled several times, ejecting the driver before coming to rest on its roof.

Haldimand paramedics transported the victim to hospital by ambulance. Haldimand OPP report the injuries are serious but that the driver will survive.

Highway 6 between Fourth Line and Greens Road was closed for about five hours while police investigated.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Simcoe

This Week in Flyers