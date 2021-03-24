Eight new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk
After a one-day spike in new positive COVID-19 cases, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit on Wednesday was reporting eight new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
That is a large decrease from the 17 reported cases on Tuesday.
Despite the lower case county on Wednesday, active cases in the communities continues to rise. Currently there are 68 active cases, up from 60 on Tuesday and 49 on Monday.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,567 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the area with 1,455 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 39 deaths in Haldimand and Norfolk from the virus and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
There were two recent outbreaks declared by the HNHU.
An outbreak was declared on Sunday at Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville. Last year 27 residents died from COVID-19 at the facility. No details were available as to how many people tested positive in the most recent outbreak and whether it was staff or residents.
Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member at a retirement or long-term care home.
Late Tuesday afternoon, the health unit also reported an outbreak at P & S vanBerlo Ltd and Berlo’s Best Sweet Potatoes in Simcoe. A representative of the farm said the outbreak was declared on March 12 and the workers have since tested negative.
There was one new case of COVID-19 reported at the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board on Wednesday, with St. Patrick’s School in Caledonia confirming a positive result.
No new cases have been reported at the Grand Erie District School Board this week.
As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 16,557 doses have been administered in Haldimand-Norfolk with 1,619 of those completed. The health unit notes that data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Those aged 75 and older with family doctors in the county are currently being contacted for vaccine appointments. Those aged 75 and older who don’t have a family doctor can call the vaccine line at 519-427-5903 or email vaccine@hnhss.ca to book an appointment.
Those aged 70 to 74 can now add their names to a wait-list for potential end-of-the-day appointments due to cancellations and no-shows.
Public Health Ontario reported on Wednesday 1,571 new cases of COVID-19 in the province. After positivity rates of more than five per cent earlier in the week, the rate dropped to 3.7 per cent on Wednesday with more than 51,000 tests completed.
There were 10 more deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in Ontario from COVID to 7,263.
A total of 1,676,150 doses of the vaccine have been administered as of Wednesday with 302,664 fully vaccinated.