Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in H-N

Article content

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

That brings the total of all positive cases to 2,643 since the pandemic began. Of those 2,541 have been resolved while 45 people have died from complications attributed to the virus. Another six people who had tested positive died as a result of other illnesses.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in H-N Back to video

There are currently 51 active cases across Haldimand and Norfolk counties.

Compared to the previous days’ statistics, the new cases are reflected in this way: Caledonia (+1); Simcoe (+1); Waterford (+3); Port Dover (+1); and Langton (+1). The health unit does not publish data for communities with fewer than five cases.

Some vaccination data was not available Saturday morning, though the website does indicate that 5,701 people have now completed their two-dose vaccination series.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases declined further to 6.14, reaching a number last achieved March 22.