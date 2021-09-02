Egging on young hockey players

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In recognition of this, the Egg Farmers of Ontario and the Ontario Minor Hockey Association have teamed up on a pilot project designed to break down financial barriers to joining the game.

Thursday, the pair delivered 35 sets of equipment to the Simcoe and District Minor Hockey Association to be used by beginner players.

SDMHA president Martin Jefferson, who also serves as president of the Norfolk Minor Hockey Association, was on hand to greet their representatives when they arrived at Talbot Gardens.

“The equipment will be used to introduce young people to hockey,” Jefferson said. “This will remove one of the barriers to participation.”

That barrier is the increasingly high cost of skates, sticks and other expensive equipment.

The COVID-19 pandemic is well into its second year. Jefferson says many families eager to introduce their children to hockey may be thinking twice given the impact the coronavirus has had on the economy. He said hockey can be an expensive proposition for families given how quickly youngsters outgrow equipment.

The Egg Farmers of Ontario are also following the news and have tailored their ongoing support for minor hockey accordingly.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on Canadian families and hit them in the pocketbook,” Scott Helps, chair of EFO, said in a statement.

“Families are going to have to make some difficult choices in terms of how they spend their money going forward. We want to help hundreds of young families around the province enter the game without the barrier of having to purchase equipment.”