Article content Haldimand and Norfolk counties have seen a drop in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases. Dr. Kate Bishop-Williams, an epidemiologist, noted Tuesday that the seven-day rolling daily average is 6.5 new cases, down “quite substantially” from 12.4 new daily cases last week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Drop seen in daily COVID-19 cases Back to video “We’re making great progress but we’re certainly not where we need to be from a community health perspective,” she told a media briefing held by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit. On the heels of three deaths due to COVID-19 reported last week in Haldimand-Norfolk, the health unit Tuesday reported two additional deaths that occurred more than one month ago. The health unit said the deaths were not reported earlier as a result of a recent surge in new cases and the reduction in data coming through due to staffing pressures. “Our health unit uses a surge capacity model that allows us to implement some strategies to maintain as much case and contact management and data entry as possible,” said Bishop-Williams. “As part of that process there are some changes in how we monitor cases, and we do rely on community and hospital level reporting that isn’t always going to provide us with the most up to date information.”

Article content She said the delays sometimes result in errors that are caught in a data-cleaning process. The health unit strives to be transparent in issues that are found so that nothing has been missed in the long term, she added. “We regret the delay in reporting but we’ve been careful to make sure the information we’re providing is accurate and that we’re doing that as quickly as possible.” Bishop-Williams said the deaths – one COVID-related and one during a COVID infection but not caused by the infection – occurred in mid- to late-April. On Friday afternoon, Dr. Alex Hukowich began his new role as interim acting medical officer of health for Haldimand Norfolk. He succeeds Dr. Shanker Nesathurai. “I think the solution to our pandemic and the local issues with COVID rest heavily, if not completely, on immunization levels,” Hukowich said during his first weekly conference call with local media. “The vaccines are certainly very effective. They work.” Hukowich is still acclimatizing himself to his new role, but noted he plans no changes to Section 22 orders for farms employing temporary foreign workers, issued last year by Nesathurai. “I have reviewed it initially this morning and I’ll reissue it in my name, and we’ll see what happens over the next few weeks,” he said. “The only hope we have of making this disease go away is by having very high immunization levels. That needs to be the primary focus of the health unit to make sure that gets done.”

Article content Sarah Page, Norfolk County’s chief paramedic, said more than 52,000 people across the two counties have been vaccinated to date. “By June 1, Cayuga will be set up in a pod-like model that will allow us to up our throughput from 559 to 1,200 vaccinations per day, by the end of next week,” said Page, adding the model would be tried for a few weeks to ensure there is sufficient staffing, volunteers and parking for the process before implementing the model at Delhi or other locations. The province is encouraging 12- to 17-year-olds to receive both doses before they return to school in September. Page said two weeks are being set aside in June and August for youth vaccinations. Information will be made public later this week about how appointments for youth can be booked at clinics in Haldimand and Norfolk counties. bethompson@postmedia.com

