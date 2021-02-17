Norfolk County man identified as victim in Norwich crash

Kathleen Saylors
Feb 17, 2021  •  22 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read

One person was killed in early-morning collision in Norwich that police say involved a loose horse in the road.

The Oxford County OPP, area paramedics and the Norwich fire department responded at around 5:30 a.m. to a single-car crash on Oxford Road 13 and determined the vehicle had struck a horse that was loose on the road.

Police later identified the deceased as Arthur Ridgewell, age 64, of Norfolk County.

The horse also died as a result of the crash.

Police and traffic investigators are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

