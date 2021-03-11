





'Do not sell this beach': Barrett MPP lobbies cabinet on Normandale beach

Article content NORMANDALE — Local MPP Toby Barrett scrambled this week to halt the potential sale of the public beach in Normandale. Wednesday, Barrett said he spoke with two cabinet ministers at Queen’s Park about the sale, telling them it was not a wise idea and that he did not appreciate such a development in his riding. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Do not sell this beach': Barrett Back to video “I said ‘Do not sell this beach,’” Barrett said. “With both ministers, I kept it fairly brief and fairly blunt.” Barrett’s intervention coincides with Normandale residents organizing to defend public ownership and access to the waterfront at the foot of Mill Lane. Signs have gone up across the hamlet and public gatherings are planned to underscore the beach’s importance to local residents. “The community has really come together on this,” says William Murray, a Normandale resident who is helping organize the community’s response. “It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before. We’re not going to let this happen. It’s just not happening.”

Article content At issue is a small patch of beach with an area of about 450 square feet. The beach has been public for decades but 10 years ago the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests declared an interest in selling it. Once this happened, Barrett said the property was referred to the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services, which in turn has referred it to Infrastructure Ontario for disposal. As a rear-guard action, Barrett spoke this week to MNRF Minister John Yakabuski and Government and Consumer Services Minister Lisa Thompson. Barrett says there is little chance the province will privatize the beach as doing so would come as an order-in-council requiring cabinet approval. Barrett suspects the prospect of privatization arose because Norfolk County – after expressing interest in acquiring the land – balked at the asking price of $300,000, which council deems too high. In a statement Thursday, the county said the asking price is exhorbitant but that this isn’t the issue. “The county does not support the idea of Norfolk taxpayers having to pay the province to continue to access what should be a public space,” the county says in a statement on its website. “Given the county’s own appraisal of the property – which valued the land at $25,000 – Norfolk also questions the province’s asking price of $300,000, and has requested the specifics of the appraisal. Those details, however, have not been shared.” In previously confidential documents released this week, Norfolk council revealed that the province’s appraisal is for $230,000 and that $300,000 is actually a $70,000 mark-up from there.

Article content With regard to appraised values and asking prices, Barrett says he and other members of the Ford government have a duty to represent the best interests of all taxpayers in Ontario when it comes to the disposition of assets. The province did list the Normandale beach property for sale but has since taken it down. In county documents released Thursday, Norfolk planning staff says there are serious issues with developing a parcel of this kind and that the zoning change required for construction would not be easy to secure. At Tuesday’s council meeting, Normandale Coun. Chris VanPaassen expressed surprise that the province might bypass the municipality and proceed to the open market. VanPaassen said he was under the impression the province was still negotiating with Norfolk for the parcel’s transfer. Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Kristal Chopp expressed amazement that the province would entertain the possibility of privatizing a public asset such as this, calling it “egregious.” Chopp noted that, in many countries, it is illegal for government to privatize public beaches. MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

