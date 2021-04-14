Discussion on integrity report on hold

Article content

The 2020 annual report from county integrity commissioner John Mascarin was deferred this week at Norfolk council.

Council was prepared to discuss the report Tuesday but put it over for at least a week after CAO Jason Burgess said new information relevant to the matter was received Monday.

Burgess recommended that council defer the report till next week or possibly longer, depending on how long it takes to prepare the follow-up report.

Burgess said the supplementary staff report –when presented — will be offered as an in-camera document. However, he said it could be presented in public forum at council’s discretion.

“Council doesn’t have to go in-camera,” Burgess said Wednesday. “Council can waive whether to go in-camera.”

In the 2020 report, Mascarin – a partner at the Toronto law firm Aird & Berlis – notes that friction among council members found its way, on occasion, into council deliberations last year.

Mascarin laments the lack of cohesion on council and encourages its members to consider third-party mediation as a means of settling disagreements and restoring decorum to council proceedings.

