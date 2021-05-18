Difficult transition for potters guild

Article content

“Reality has kicked in” for the Norfolk Potters Guild and Studio, president Linda Ball said this week.

That reality involves finding a new space for the guild after nearly 50 years in the Adult Community Building (ACB) on Pond Street in Simcoe.

The search hasn’t been going well, so much so that the 63-member guild is hoping a White Knight steps up and throws it a life line.

The good news is the guild has identified a new location with adequate space and rental arrangements that are reasonable. This space is located in an unidentified building at the Norfolk County Fairgrounds.

The bad news is the space is a blank slate that will have to be renovated. Costs identified so far total $60,000 and counting.

“Even if we manage to renovate this space, membership fees will have to go from twice to three times their current level,” Ball said.

The challenge for the guild, which came together 56 years ago, began in 2019 when Norfolk County indicated the ACB was surplus to its needs and would be sold.