Didn't listen to parents, teen ends up in prison

A Brantford teenager who was sentenced to prison says he should have listened to his parents.

“I wanted to go hang out with people who did the wrong things and decided to disregard my parents,” Michael Shane Wong, 19, said in Ontario Court in Simcoe. “I didn’t realize what trouble I could get into.”

Defence lawyer Ann Marie Stewart said her client got “one heck of an introduction to the criminal justice system” after he pleaded guilty to robbery and other offences.

“He’s very young,” she told court. “He has two wonderful parents who did their job but, for everything they tried, he ended up here.”

Wong told Justice Gethin Edward that his parents, who each put up $10,000 to act as his sureties, had warned him to “stay home and do the right thing” while he was under court orders.

“I didn’t listen,” he said.

Wong was part of group of young people who planned to rob a man last Dec. 11. They lured their victim to the old Belgian Hall in Delhi where they broke in.

While the victim began smoking marijuana in a bong, Wong showed up with his face covered and shot the victim in the face with a BB gun that met the legal definition of a firearm. Then another member of the group held a knife to the victim’s throat and threatened to “shank” him. The victim was beaten and kicked.

After they took his wallet, cellphone and a large knife, the attackers released the man, who called police. He had to have surgery to remove a BB pellet under his eye.

The attackers and a teen girl were later stopped by London police, who recovered several BB guns, a large amount of marijuana, a knife, a billy club and bolt cutters.