Development at centre of Indigenous land dispute scuttled

Skyler Williams says it is a triumph for Indigenous people that a planned subdivision in Haldimand County at the centre of a land dispute won’t go ahead.

“It’s hard not to celebrate this as a victory, but it doesn’t mean we’re leaving,” Williams, a spokesman for a camp known as 1492 Land Back Lane that sprang up on the disputed property near Caledonia, said Friday. “There’s still an injunction in place and we’re going to fight it.”

Losani Homes, a developer behind the 25-acre McKenzie Meadows project, confirmed that deposits of $21,000 to $88,000 are being returned in full to homebuyers.

Company vice-president William Liske said homebuyers with the project were notified this week that “sale agreements had been frustrated.”

He said factors behind the cancellation include the long duration and more permanent setup of the occupation at the site.

He said the move also stemmed from “the lack of any conformity with or enforcement of the court’s orders, and the failure of either government (provincial or federal) to even respond to our requests for help or intervention.”

It’s been nearly a year since a group of Haudenosaunee people began occupying the development site, arguing it is on unceded Indigenous land belonging to Six Nations of the Grand River. Central to their claim is a 1784 agreement with the British, promising lands along the Grand River that the Haudenosaunee people maintain were never surrendered.

The group has maintained a presence since July 2020, despite a permanent injunction that was granted last fall and dozens of arrests.

