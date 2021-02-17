Article content

Another key piece of real estate in downtown Simcoe is back in play after sitting idle for more than a year.

The former Baldock Funeral Home at the corner of Norfolk Street North and Union Street has been sold to a Mississauga developer, the realtor involved and the purchaser confirmed Wednesday. The developer is Shabbir Dossa, 48, owner of properties in Paris and Brantford that he is also re-developing.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Developer plans gas bar, Indian restaurant Back to video

Dossa intends to re-establish a gas station and convenience store on the Baldock parking lot immediately south of the Simcoe post office. As for the former funeral home itself, Dossa intends to establish an Indian restaurant with authentic cuisine from south Asia and a sideline in shawarma sandwiches.

Dossa says the negotiation was lengthy, complicated and difficult but he is thrilled the property is in his hands. The sale closes March 15.

“I’m in love,” Dossa said. “I think I’ve got a really good corner. I’ve told my agent it’s one of the right things I’ve done in my life.”