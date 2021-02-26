Despite rising cases, Haldimand-Norfolk moving to yellow
The Ontario government announced late Friday afternoon that Haldimand and Norfolk counties would be moving to the yellow-protect level under the province’s COVID-19 response framework.
As of Monday at 12:01 a.m., the two counties will move from the orange-restrict level to the yellow-protect level, which includes some loosened restrictions. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2rm3s3ne for more details on the province’s COVID-19 response framework.
The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported Friday rises in the confirmed number of new COVID-19 cases as well as active cases.
There were six new cases among the latest numbers released by the health unit, bringing the total number of active cases in the area to 32.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,418 positive cases in the two counties with 1,342 of those cases resolved. There have been 39 area deaths and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.
There are still two outbreaks ongoing at local long-term care and retirement homes. Earlier this week, Cedar Crossing Retirement Home in Simcoe declared an outbreak with a positive test. The other outbreak was declared at Grandview Lodge Long-Term Care in Dunnville, where one staff member tested positive on Feb. 18.
Both outbreaks involve staff.
Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member at a retirement or long-term care home.
Also of note, an announcement was made by the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board that COVID-19 testing clinics for asymptomatic students and staff will be offered soon.
The clinics, which are a partnership between the BHNCDSB, Grand Erie District School Board, Brant County Health Unit, Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit and the Ministry of Education, are voluntary.
Locations, dates and times of the clinics will be confirmed and communicated to parents and staff next week.
As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 5,298 doses have been administered with 1,561 completed vaccinations. The health unit notes that date on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours.
Public Health Ontario reported 1,258 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 28 deaths attributed to the virus. There have been 298,569 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and 6,944 deaths in Ontario.