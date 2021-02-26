Despite rising cases, Haldimand-Norfolk moving to yellow

Article content

The Ontario government announced late Friday afternoon that Haldimand and Norfolk counties would be moving to the yellow-protect level under the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

As of Monday at 12:01 a.m., the two counties will move from the orange-restrict level to the yellow-protect level, which includes some loosened restrictions. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2rm3s3ne for more details on the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported Friday rises in the confirmed number of new COVID-19 cases as well as active cases.

There were six new cases among the latest numbers released by the health unit, bringing the total number of active cases in the area to 32.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,418 positive cases in the two counties with 1,342 of those cases resolved. There have been 39 area deaths and five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.