Delhi chamber to host Ward 2 all-candidates event

Voters and interested observers will have an opportunity next month to check out the candidates in Langton-area Ward 2 in advance of the municipal byelection slated for May 27.

The Delhi and District Chamber of Commerce has organized an all-candidates event that will be live-streamed on the internet Wednesday, May 5.

“The Delhi and District Chamber of Commerce is pleased to invite you to the Ward 2 candidates night,” the chamber says on its website. “Ward 2 is part of the area that the Delhi chamber covers. We have organized previous candidate nights for the municipal and federal elections and have a solid agenda that has worked quite well.”

The Courtland Community Centre will serve as the venue. The six candidates that registered in time for the April 12 deadline will be situated in the building in keeping with public-health protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also attending will be a handful of chamber representatives and a video technician. Chamber representatives will moderate the proceedings and deliver questions to the candidates submitted by the public.