Delhi Chamber names Citizens of the Year

Archie Verspeeten and Alice DeGeyter co-recipients of the Citizen of the Year distinction while Josh Rieck receives Junior Citizen honour

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The Delhi and District Chamber of Commerce has named its Citizen of the Year recipients.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“The Chamber’s mission is to attract business and support local businesses,” said chamber president Jim Norman. “But we also want to recognize people that make this a great community to live in.”

This year, Archie Verspeeten and Alice DeGeyter are co-recipients of the Citizen of the Year distinction.

“We felt both had given a lot to the community, and felt it was really important they be recognized,” said Norman.

The chamber president said Verspeeten and his late wife Irene have contributed generously to the betterment of the Delhi and district community with financial support to the Delhi Community Health Centre, Norfolk General Hospital, Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital and the Delhi Public Library.

“Archie, a humbly spoken philanthropist, believes that such vital community resources need to be available to everyone,” Norman said.

Verspeeten has also contributed to Sakura House Hospice in Woodstock, St. Joseph Hospital in London, and more recently the establishment of the country’s first Clinical Genome Centre at London Health Sciences.

In 1953 Verspeeten borrowed $800 to purchase a five-ton straight truck to haul neighbouring farm products. The move led the establishment of Verspeeten Cartage that now hauls about 120,000 loads annually and employs all five of his sons.

Alice DeGeyter’s community involvement extends back to 1971 when she became involved with the Kinette Club of Delhi.

Her activities with the club included co-founding a co-op nursery school, starting a Donate A Book program at the Delhi Public Library, and developing a program to help underprivileged young mothers learn better household skills.