Decline in cases in H-N a reason to celebrate: MOH

The continuing decline in new cases and outbreaks in Haldimand-Norfolk is encouraging for health unit officials.

“I think after five days out of this week with no new cases, I guess we’re getting to the point where we can indulge in a little bit of celebration,” said Dr. Alexander Hukowich, acting medical officer of health during his weekly media conference call on Monday. “Our rates of new cases are less than both those of the province and Canada-wide, at about half their rates for new cases.”

Epidemiologist Dr. Kate Bishop-Williams noted there were six new cases in the past week, most of which occurred on a single day.

“It means we are still seeing new cases across the region and reminds us how important it is to continue to be vigilant with public health measures, masking, distancing and hand-washing,” she said. “All of those measures keep us safe when we’re in the presence of other individuals.”

Bishop-Williams said there are three active outbreaks, all occurring on farms and contained to a “very small” number of cases.

As well, 10 new variants of concern have been reported, but the epidemiologist reminds people that there can be a delay for those reports to come in, with some of the cases linked to a few weeks ago.

The federal government has announced that quarantine restrictions for returning travellers, as well as temporary foreign workers will be lifted for those that are fully immunized, if they are at least 14 days past having two doses of a vaccine currently approved in Canada.

Hukowich said people would have to provide proof of their immunization status, but may still have to undergo a COVID test at the airport.