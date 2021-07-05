Decline in cases in H-N a reason to celebrate: MOH
Health unit surpasses 100,000 doses of vaccine administered
The continuing decline in new cases and outbreaks in Haldimand-Norfolk is encouraging for health unit officials.
“I think after five days out of this week with no new cases, I guess we’re getting to the point where we can indulge in a little bit of celebration,” said Dr. Alexander Hukowich, acting medical officer of health during his weekly media conference call on Monday. “Our rates of new cases are less than both those of the province and Canada-wide, at about half their rates for new cases.”
Epidemiologist Dr. Kate Bishop-Williams noted there were six new cases in the past week, most of which occurred on a single day.
“It means we are still seeing new cases across the region and reminds us how important it is to continue to be vigilant with public health measures, masking, distancing and hand-washing,” she said. “All of those measures keep us safe when we’re in the presence of other individuals.”
Bishop-Williams said there are three active outbreaks, all occurring on farms and contained to a “very small” number of cases.
As well, 10 new variants of concern have been reported, but the epidemiologist reminds people that there can be a delay for those reports to come in, with some of the cases linked to a few weeks ago.
The federal government has announced that quarantine restrictions for returning travellers, as well as temporary foreign workers will be lifted for those that are fully immunized, if they are at least 14 days past having two doses of a vaccine currently approved in Canada.
Hukowich said people would have to provide proof of their immunization status, but may still have to undergo a COVID test at the airport.
“I think that’s a good thing,” he said. “It won’t help us a great deal this season with the temporary foreign workers but I think next season we will no longer have the issues we’ve had for the last 15 months.”
Sarah Page, Norfolk’s chief paramedic and vaccine rollout team lead, said in the next few months what, if any, barriers the government puts in place for travel may change some people’s minds about getting the vaccine.
In Haldimand and Norfolk, 27.1 per cent of the adult population remains unvaccinated, including more than 50 per cent of those aged 18 to 29.
The medical officer of health said that is in part because that’s an age group more recently added to the eligibility list.
Bishop-Williams said the vaccination rate across Ontario for the under-30 age group is lower than other categories, and health units are actively working to understand what can be done to best serve that population.
“This is a good reminder that if children are around unvaccinated parents, siblings or relatives, there is still a lot of opportunity for spread,” said the epidemiologist. While children are less likely to become ill or have severe infection, there is still that possibility so it’s really important to protect those around us who can’t be vaccinated, by being vaccinated ourselves.”
The health unit administered its 100,000th dose over the weekend, with 73 per cent of the adult population now having received at least one dose, and 46.5 per cent now fully vaccinated.
Page noted that with the influx of the Moderna vaccine, bookings via the provincial website will only be available for those over the age of 18 because Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for youth aged 12 to 17.