Death investigation in Simcoe

Reformer staff
Jul 07, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP cruiser

Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was found unresponsive at Brook Conservation Area on Wednesday morning.

Norfolk OPP officers responded to the park area at about 8 a.m.

The man was pronounced deceased after attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

The Brook Conservation Area is a 30-acre property located along the Lynn River in Simcoe.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Simcoe

This Week in Flyers