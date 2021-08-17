Dancing his way into her heart
Couple mark 75th wedding anniversary
Peter Pew didn’t have much use for school, but he was born knowing that a man with the moves could dance his way into a woman’s heart.
In the summer of 1945, at the age of 19, he weaved his spell over the 17-year-old Bernice Hyatt.
“I was one of the best dancers in Waterford,” Peter, who grew up on a farm in Round Plains, west of the town, said this week.
“I don’t like to brag, but I knew all the dances – the polka, everything. I was a heckuva dancer.”
Bernice, of Wiarton, Ont., in Bruce County, was a Farmerette living in the gymnasium of the former Waterford High School.
During the last year of the Second World War, she was among hundreds of young women who answered the call to work in the fields of southern Ontario while the men were off in Europe bringing the Third Reich to heel.
She and other Farmerettes were having supper at a Chinese restaurant in Waterford when Peter and his gang struck up a conversation. The visit ended with a car ride back to WHS and a promise from Peter that he would meet Bernice at the high school three days later for a harvest party dance.
“I danced with her every dance,” Peter, 94, said.
“She wouldn’t let me dance with anyone else. We both loved to dance. We danced together right up till five years ago.”
The couple married in Waterford in the summer of 1946. They celebrated their 75th anniversary July 27.
The Pews’ lifelong love affair almost didn’t happen.
Peter and Bernice dated for a couple of weeks after they met before she returned home for school.
One of those dates, Peter said, included a night at the Summer Garden in Port Dover, where the live entertainment featured a performance by Chuck Berry. He said the set included a 17-verse rendition of the risqué classic, My Ding-a-ling.
After Bernice departed, Peter couldn’t get her out of his mind. In November, 1945, he made the long drive to Bruce County in search of his sweetheart. Peter had forgotten Bernice’s phone number and ended up sobbing in his 1935 Dodge when no one would help him find her.
But, a couple of hours later, there she was tapping on his vehicle window. Tears were still rolling down his cheeks.
“I was so happy to hear her knock on the window,” Peter said.
“I stayed for a week and didn’t see her again till she came back in the spring.”
The Pews lived in several communties across Ontario before retiring to Wiarton. Peter tried his hand at stonework early in their marriage, founding Pew Monuments of Tillsonburg 71 years ago.
For her part, Bernice, 92, became an elementary school teacher in 1958.
The $2,800 she earned her first year was a blessing, she said, given that the couple had a growing family and had trouble, on occasion, making ends meet.
If you want your marriage to last 75 years, she said, you have to be willing to put in “a lot of hard work.” That work included raising five children.
Peter praised his wife for being a resourceful, skilled cook who could always whip up a delicious meal. She was also pleasant company, and he repaid her devotion by giving up drinking and smoking early in their marriage.
“The key to a good marriage?” he said. “A woman who is good to you and who can cook. And we still love each other.”
