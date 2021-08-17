Dancing his way into her heart

Peter Pew didn’t have much use for school, but he was born knowing that a man with the moves could dance his way into a woman’s heart.

In the summer of 1945, at the age of 19, he weaved his spell over the 17-year-old Bernice Hyatt.

“I was one of the best dancers in Waterford,” Peter, who grew up on a farm in Round Plains, west of the town, said this week.

“I don’t like to brag, but I knew all the dances – the polka, everything. I was a heckuva dancer.”

Bernice, of Wiarton, Ont., in Bruce County, was a Farmerette living in the gymnasium of the former Waterford High School.

During the last year of the Second World War, she was among hundreds of young women who answered the call to work in the fields of southern Ontario while the men were off in Europe bringing the Third Reich to heel.

She and other Farmerettes were having supper at a Chinese restaurant in Waterford when Peter and his gang struck up a conversation. The visit ended with a car ride back to WHS and a promise from Peter that he would meet Bernice at the high school three days later for a harvest party dance.

“I danced with her every dance,” Peter, 94, said.

“She wouldn’t let me dance with anyone else. We both loved to dance. We danced together right up till five years ago.”

The couple married in Waterford in the summer of 1946. They celebrated their 75th anniversary July 27.

The Pews’ lifelong love affair almost didn’t happen.

Peter and Bernice dated for a couple of weeks after they met before she returned home for school.

One of those dates, Peter said, included a night at the Summer Garden in Port Dover, where the live entertainment featured a performance by Chuck Berry. He said the set included a 17-verse rendition of the risqué classic, My Ding-a-ling.