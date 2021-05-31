Vigil remembers residential school children

Article content

BRANTFORD A large crowd gathered in front of the Mohawk Institute, the former residential school in Brantford, on Sunday afternoon to remember the 215 unidentified children found buried at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Many came with moccasins in hand to place on the building’s front steps as a memorial to the children.

Photo by Brian Thompson / The Expositor

News of the discovery triggered emotions for Sherlene Bomberry of the Six Nations of the Grand River.

The 65-year-old residential school survivor was one of four children in her family that were placed at the Mohawk Institute, which operated from 1828 to 1970.

Photo by Brian Thompson / Brian Thompson/The Expositor

“That was 51 years ago but I’m still carrying that,” Bomberry said. “My grandma was here in 1917.”

She said she was at the Mohawk Institute until it closed in 1970. She said she recalls hearing girls crying in the dormitory at night because they were so far from home.

“I’ve talked about this before, but I never had emotions about it. I was emotionally numb,” Bomberry observed. “But with this now, I felt it.”