Crosswalks coming to Cedar, West streets
$217G investment in pedestrian safety
Norfolk County is taking steps to improve pedestrian safety in Simcoe.
The county has announced plans to install signalized crosswalks on Cedar Street and on West Street in the area of Norfolk General Hospital.
The crosswalk on Cedar Street will be installed at the intersection of Warren Road.
Two locations are under consideration on West Street. Norfolk public works has yet to decide whether the crosswalk there will be installed between Bellevue Avenue and Orchard Avenue or between Orchard Avenue and Brook Street, which is east of the first location.
Crosswalks are not inexpensive. Friday, Norfolk engineer Mike King said the West Street installation is expected to cost $90,000 while the Cedar Street installation is expected to cost $127,000.
A contractor has yet to be selected for the projects. Construction will take place this year between June and September.
“During the construction of this project, it is our intention to minimize the impact on your everyday life,” the county says on its website. “If any special needs or requirements routinely occur during a day or week, we need to be made aware of them in order that the necessary arrangements can be made so that these needs can continue to be met during construction.”
King says the decision to move forward with the crossings was made in collaboration with council and members of the community. There has been persistent concern on West Street in the area of NGH since a woman was struck by a vehicle and killed several years ago while attempting to cross the busy, four-lane street, which turns into McDowell Road at Hillcrest Road.
Parking at NGH has long been a serious problem. Many available spaces on side streets on the south side of West Street are occupied each day by visitors and staff. Many dash back and forth across West Street instead of using the signalized crosswalk at West Street and Queen Street South to the east.
The pedestrian crossings at issue include flashing beacons, overhead signage, and buttons on both sides of the street that activate the pedestrian right-of-way.
“A dedicated, pedestrian crossing, when flashing, yields the right-of-way to the pedestrian and requires motorists to stop and allow pedestrians to cross the road,” the county website says.
Those wishing to learn more can do so by contacting project manager Adam Cave at adam.cave@norfolkcounty.ca .
MSonnenberg@postmedia.com