Crosswalks coming to Cedar, West streets

Norfolk County is taking steps to improve pedestrian safety in Simcoe.

The county has announced plans to install signalized crosswalks on Cedar Street and on West Street in the area of Norfolk General Hospital.

The crosswalk on Cedar Street will be installed at the intersection of Warren Road.

Two locations are under consideration on West Street. Norfolk public works has yet to decide whether the crosswalk there will be installed between Bellevue Avenue and Orchard Avenue or between Orchard Avenue and Brook Street, which is east of the first location.

Crosswalks are not inexpensive. Friday, Norfolk engineer Mike King said the West Street installation is expected to cost $90,000 while the Cedar Street installation is expected to cost $127,000.

A contractor has yet to be selected for the projects. Construction will take place this year between June and September.

“During the construction of this project, it is our intention to minimize the impact on your everyday life,” the county says on its website. “If any special needs or requirements routinely occur during a day or week, we need to be made aware of them in order that the necessary arrangements can be made so that these needs can continue to be met during construction.”