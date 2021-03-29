Crimestoppers offers fentanyl reward cash

Article content

Crimestoppers of Norfolk and Haldimand has renewed its reward program for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals who traffic in fentanyl, carfentanil and other dangerous opioids.

“Traffickers of fentanyl and its derivatives continue to operate in our communities,” the local Crimestoppers committee said Monday in a news release.

“Their total disregard for those afflicted with addictions has caused deaths and overdoses in our communities. These substances (also) pose a hazard to first responders and law enforcement who come into direct contact with this drug.”

Crimestoppers of Norfolk and Haldimand approved a reward-specific program several years ago targetting traffickers in these dangerous substances. Monday, the local chapter announced a $1,000 reward to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals trafficking in opioid narcotics, synthetic or otherwise.