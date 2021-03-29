Crimestoppers offers fentanyl reward cash
Opioids taking a toll on communities everywhere
Article content
Crimestoppers of Norfolk and Haldimand has renewed its reward program for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals who traffic in fentanyl, carfentanil and other dangerous opioids.
“Traffickers of fentanyl and its derivatives continue to operate in our communities,” the local Crimestoppers committee said Monday in a news release.
Crimestoppers offers fentanyl reward cash Back to video
“Their total disregard for those afflicted with addictions has caused deaths and overdoses in our communities. These substances (also) pose a hazard to first responders and law enforcement who come into direct contact with this drug.”
Crimestoppers of Norfolk and Haldimand approved a reward-specific program several years ago targetting traffickers in these dangerous substances. Monday, the local chapter announced a $1,000 reward to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals trafficking in opioid narcotics, synthetic or otherwise.
Advertisement
Article content
“We are also offering rewards from $500 up to $1,000 for information that results in significant seizures of illicit fentanyl or its derivatives by law enforcement within our service areas of Haldimand and Norfolk,” local Crimestoppers say. “This reward offering will take place from April 1 to May 30.
“Fentanyl is a terrible drug. We are not immune from it. It is not a ‘big city problem.’ It is prevalent everywhere. It has made and continues to make a significant adverse impact on our local communities.”
Anyone with knowledge of individuals trafficking in opioids can apply for their share of the reward money by calling 1-800-222-8477.
Callers to Crime Stoppers are asked not to identify themselves. Callers do not speak to a police officer and are not required to testify in court. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display.
MSonnenberg@postmedia.com