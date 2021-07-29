Crash victim shows signs of improvement
Teen suffers `life-altering’ injuries in dirt bike crash
A Port Dover teen who was air-lifted to hospital in Hamilton earlier this month with “life-altering” injuries has shown remarkable signs of improvement since the weekend.
Anthony Powless, 15, was riding a dirt bike when he collided with a tree July 13 at a farm in Vanessa. Saturday, his family was told to prepare for long-term consequences following an MRI at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
However, uncle Jim DeSerrano of Simcoe reported Wednesday that Powless has shown signs since Sunday of making a rebound. It began with Powless opening his eyes and regaining consciousness.
He has since stood up, began eating soft food on his own, scrolling through his phone and watching videos, and talking about his sister and his pet Corgi.
“He told his mom (Cindy Brougham, also of Port Dover) that he loved her,” DeSerrano reports. “Those are some pretty big things, but there are still big steps to take ahead.”
Friends of Powless and Brougham have started a GoFundMe page for the family. As of Wednesday, $9,800 had been raised. The goal is $50,000 to help cover expenses for the rehabilitation road ahead.
Family members and friends say Powless was unconscious when first-responders arrived.
“He went to a friend’s house and was mini-biking on a friend’s farm,” Joan Pringle said Sunday. “It left the boy unconscious and on a breathing tube. They’re unsure of the extent of the boy’s injuries and how long he will take to recover.
“Anytime you are air-lifted, that tells you something about the extent of the injuries.”
In a video on social media, Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said the mishap occurred in the late afternoon on a property on Norfolk Road 19 West. Sanchuk added the injuries involved are “life altering.”
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who are affected by this,” Sanchuk said.
In a post on GoFundMe, family friend and page sponsor Melissa Roberts says Anthony grew up in the Waterford-Simcoe area. Roberts says his mother has remained with her son since the mishap. Roberts said Anthony is in the intensive-care unit with “a significant brain injury.”
“The period of time at hospital could be significant,” Roberts says in an update, adding Anthony’s stay could last “a few months.”
“She (Cindy) is unable to work at this time due to the circumstances and is unsure from one day to the next what is going to happen. I know she is very stressed about not being able to work and how she is going to afford everything.”
To learn more about the GoFundMe campaign, visit gofund.me/9e4f143a .
