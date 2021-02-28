Active COVID case count drops in Haldimand, Norfolk

Article content

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Haldimand and Norfolk fell by one from Friday to Saturday according to data posted at the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit website Saturday.

There were three new cases reported by the health unit, but a total of 31 active cases in the health district Saturday morning. This compares with 32 Friday, which represented a rise of six from the 26 active cases reported Thursday.

The latest figures bring to 1,421 the total number of positive COVID-19 cases registered in the local health district since the global pandemic was declared nearly a year ago. By comparison, Friday’s figure was 1,418.

A total of 1,346 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have gone on to recover while the pathogen has been implicated in 39 deaths, many of them involving seniors and many of them who were lodged in seniors homes when they contracted the virus.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit also reported a two-week rolling average of 34 new cases in the local area. This is down from 100-plus at the peak of the second wave in early January.