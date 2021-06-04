





Article content The news surrounding new COVID-19 cases in Haldimand-Norfolk remains positive going into the weekend. On Friday, the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 numbers remain positive for Haldimand-Norfolk Back to video With three days left to report, there have been just 10 new cases this week. For the week ending May 30, there were 45 cases. Despite the lower number of new cases, active cases increased slightly on Friday to 38, up from 35 on Thursday. Since the pandemic began last March, 2,656 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,566 of those resulting in recovered cases. There have been 46 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses. As for vaccinations, the HNHU administered 1,145 doses of the vaccine on Thursday which means there have now been 60,847 total doses of the vaccine administered.

Article content A total of 7,820 people have completed their vaccination series. About 65 per cent of adults in the two counties has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The health unit says this figure includes about 15 per cent of H-N residents that were vaccinated outside of the area. Data on vaccinations can be delayed up to 48 hours. All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Second dose appointments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are open to those aged 80 and older. Those seeking a second dose can either book their appointment, wait for the HNHU to contact them or keep their original second-dose appointment. Starting Monday, those aged 70 to 79 and those who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18 will be able to book their second dose appointments via the provincial booking system. Second doses for AstraZeneca will proceed on a 12-week interval based on the ‘first-in and first-out’ method. The province has announced that starting on Friday, people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca can get a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna at their 12-week interval. Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot. A total of 15 local pharmacies are now administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations for locations and booking options.

Article content The health unit is also seeking community volunteers for the mass vaccination clinic site at the Cayuga Arena. Applicants must be 18 and older and be willing to volunteer on an ongoing basis from June until the end of September. Duties are non-clinical in nature. Visit https://hnhu.org/vax-volunteer for more information. Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and https://covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario. On Friday, Public Health Ontario reported 914 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the fifth straight day the province has recorded less than 1,000 cases. There were 19 deaths reported from Thursday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,820. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 687 people receiving care Wednesday. Of those people, 522 are in intensive care units. The province administered 168,322 doses of the vaccine on Thursday. There are now 9,661,327 people vaccinated and 896,065 who are fully vaccinated.

