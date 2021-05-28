





Article content Haldimand-Norfolk’s seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases is currently at its lowest mark in more than two months. The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit reported Friday that there were 10 positive results from the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of new cases for the first four days of this week to 32. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 numbers in Haldimand-Norfolk declining Back to video The seven-day rolling average of new cases stood at 6.57 as of Friday. It is the lowest seven-day rolling average since that number stood at 6.14 on March 22. Active cases in the communities also continue to decline with 48 on Friday compared to 51 on Thursday. Since the pandemic began last March, 2,635 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 2,536 of those resulting in recovered cases. There have been 45 deaths in the communities as well as six people who tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses. As for vaccinations, the health unit website reported that 55,980 doses of the vaccine have been administered and 5,690 people have completed their series. There were just under 1,000 doses administered Thursday.

Article content The health unit noted that vaccination data can be delayed up to 48 hours. All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The province announced Friday that all eligible Ontario residents are expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of August as it hit its target of first shots to 65 per cent of all adults this month. The second-dose interval has been amended from four months to as short as 28 days, depending on supply. Second dose appointments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will open to those aged 80 and older starting on Monday. Those aged 70 to 79 will be able to book their second-dose appointments the week of June 14. For those who received their first dose between March 8 and April 18, second dose bookings will begin the week of June 28, depending on supply. Appointments also will be available to those with highest health-risk conditions and special education workers. Second-dose appointments for those who received their first shot between April 19 and May 9 will follow and those aged 50 and older, as well as those with high-risk health conditions. will be eligible. People who received their first shot between May 10 and 30, those who can’t work from home and those with at-risk health conditions can book their second shot starting on Aug. 2.

Article content Those who received their first shot from May 31 and onwards, as well as those aged 12 to 25, can start booking their second shot the week of Aug. 9. Second doses for AstraZeneca will proceed on a 12-week interval based on the “first-in, first-out” system. Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot. Visit www.hnhu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Haldimand and Norfolk counties and https://covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario. On Friday, Public Health Ontario reported 1,273 new cases in the past 24 hours. There were 14 deaths reported from Thursday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,711. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 1,023 people receiving care. Of those people, 645 are in intensive care units and 403 of those people were breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. The province administered 159,775 doses of the vaccine on Thursday. There are now 8,690,473 people vaccinated and 624,920 who are fully vaccinated.

