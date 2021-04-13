COVID-19 claims another H-N resident's life

Article content

Another Haldimand-Norfolk resident has died due to COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths to 40 since the pandemic began more than one year ago.

Expressing his condolences to the individual’s family and friends, medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai reminded residents that the virus, and particularly the variants of concern, are a persistent threat to the community.

“We must continue to be vigilant in preventing its spread by following all public health measures, including staying home when possible and avoiding non-essential travel,” Nesathurai said.

The resident is said to have been living in the community prior to their death.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported Tuesday 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the region now stands at 184.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 1,848 confirmed cases of the virus, while 1,620 individuals have recovered.