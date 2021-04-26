COVID-19 cases drop in Haldimand-Norfolk

Article content

Haldimand-Norfolk saw its weekly COVID-19 case count decline slightly last week.

With 20 new cases reported Monday in the past 24 hours by the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit, there were 166 cases in total over the past seven days.

Last week the HNHU reported 178 cases, which was a record high.

Active cases also continue to decline in the area. After reaching more than 300 active cases last week, there were 271 on Monday.

Since the pandemic began last March, 2,192 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haldimand-Norfolk, with 1,875 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 41 deaths in the communities from the virus, including one earlier this week, and there have been five people who had tested positive but died from complications attributed to other illnesses.

As of Monday morning, there had been 36,066 total doses of the vaccine administered and 3,921 people had completed their vaccine series. That means that for the week, there were 5,218 doses of the vaccine administered.