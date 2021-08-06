COVID-19 assessment centre closes temporarily at NGH

Reformer staff
A medical assistant administers a COVID-19 test.
Norfolk General Hospital has temporarily closed its COVID-19 assessment centre for two days.

The closure impacts the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. shifts at the centre, the hospital said in a social media post, citing ‘reasons beyond (its) control’.

“NGH is committed to ensuring safe, and quality care for our patients and clients, and we apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause,” said the post.

In an email, a hospital representative said the temporary closure was due to a staffing issue.

The assessment centre is expected to reopen on Monday morning. In the meantime patients in need of a COVID-19 test can seek treatment at another hospital such as West Haldimand Hospital in Hagersville. Walk-in appointments are available Friday (today) until 5:30 p.m.  West Haldimand’s assessment centre can be reached at 905-768-3311 ext. 1113.

