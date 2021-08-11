COVID-19 assessment centre at NGH closed until September
The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe has ceased operations until after Labour Day due to a staffing shortage.
“This is a temporary measure and we will continue to work hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time,” said NGH director of communications Aaron Gautreau. “All other areas of the hospital will remain open and operational.”
COVID-19 assessment centre at NGH closed until September
A nursing shortage felt not only in the local area has created staffing challenges, Gautreau said.
Residents in need of a COVID test are being directed to West Haldimand General Hospital in Hagersville where walk-in appointments are accepted by calling (905)-768-3311 ext. 1113.
Symptomatic individuals who have an urgent need for testing can contact the health unit for further information by calling 519-426-6170 ext. 9999.
Gautreau said the hospital is working to overcome the staffing shortage in a number of ways, including new hires.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact through staff redeployment and a depletion of the available pool of casual staff, which is being seen across Canada,” he said. “We will continue to support our staff, and work with them through these challenging times to ensure safe care for patients, and safe and healthy working conditions for staff.”
Jarah Stefak, supervisor of corporate communications for Norfolk County, said the staffing issue has no effect on the vaccine clinic at NGH.
The clinic accepts walk-ins and appointments for vaccinations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. but is closed on Friday, August 13 and all statutory holidays.
The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported Wednesday two new cases of COVID-19.
Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 2,755 confirmed cases of the virus across the two counties.
Of those, 2,684 have recovered, while the deaths of 48 people have been attributed to COVID-19. Another six individuals who had tested positive died of complications due to other illnesses.
There are now 17 active cases in Haldimand-Norfolk, and the seven-day rolling average is currently at 2.00 new cases per day.
An additional 1,211 vaccine doses were administered Tuesday through the health unit, physician’s offices and pharmacies.
At present, 68.7 per cent of the adult population – or 54,788 people – have completed their two-dose vaccination series.
Another 7.4 per cent of those over the age of 18 have received one dose, while 23.9 per cent are unvaccinated.