Courtland duo's canning video goes viral
Pickled garlic a trending treat
Garlic braids were posted at entryways in medieval times to ward off pestilence, so it seems appropriate a video about the pungent herb would go viral at a time of pandemic.
That was the surprise outcome for a Courtland mother-daughter team who met a demand earlier this month on TikTok for an easy recipe for pickled garlic. Mother Lise Morton and daughter Lily Demaiter are amazed that the short clip has amassed 124,000-plus hits and counting.
“The kids asked me about pickled garlic,” Morton said on the weekend. “I said ‘Well, that’s better than eating Tide Pods.’ It got really crazy there for a while with a lot of people asking a lot of questions and sharing comments, and none of it was inappropriate.”
Morton believes a video of a young woman eating pickled garlic cloves got the ball rolling. In the video, the host raves how delicious they are when mixed with sriracha sauce, chili flakes and thyme. Problem is, viewers who wanted the same experience had no idea where to find pickled garlic.
Morton decided to help them make their own. With daughter Lily behind the camera, Morton takes viewers through the steps of preparing basic pickled garlic.
Morton credits her kitchen skills to her old-country Hungarian upbringing. This included, she said, an emphasis on pickling, canning and preserves.
“If you can pickle one thing you can pickle anything,” she said. “You can use any kind of vinegar you like.
“It’s a bit of a lost art. But I think it’s coming back because people have so much time on their hands due to the pandemic.”
Morton adds people intrigued by the idea of pickled garlic need not worry about the clove’s aromatic reputation. Blanching and pickling, she said, take the edge off. Think of the difference, she added, between raw jalapenos and pickled jalapenos.
“The other thing I think was great was that teens who are on all these platforms learned that something could be viral and popular without being racy or having dancing or being controversial,” Morton said. “There weren’t even any faces in the video.
“We have met so many lovely people virtually that are from all over the globe. Amazing really.”
Morton and Demaiter’s video is available for viewing at https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMebX1max/ .
