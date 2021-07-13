Court digest: Trio plead guilty in break-in where man was shot

Three men who were charged with attempted murder after a break in at a legal marijuana operation in Norfolk have been sentenced on a reduced charge in Simcoe’s Ontario Court.

The three St. Catharines men entered the facility on East Quarter Town Line on Aug. 28, 2018. A 49-year-old man was shot during the incident.

The trio left the scene but OPP officers located a vehicle nearby that was forensically examined to help track the suspected perpetrators.

Originally charged with breaking and entering, robbery and aggravated assault, the three saw their charges increased a week later to attempted murder and various weapons offences.

Most of those charges were withdrawn over the court process and, in the end, each pleaded guilty to break and enter.

Last September, Samuel David Lambert, 25, was sentenced to the equivalent of 18 months of time he had already served and placed on a three-year probation.

In March this year, Ryan Drabiuk, 26, was given the same sentence.

And in April, Brad Parks, 26, was given a conditional 20-month sentence that included house arrest and 30 months of probation.

All three have been ordered not to have weapons for the next 10 years.

Man clears charges from 11 incidents in 2020

A Simcoe man facing 25 charges from 11 different incidents in 2020 was handed a global sentence of one year in jail when he appeared in Simcoe’s Ontario Court recently.

Jason Shaunne Everets, 49, pleaded guilty to seven of the offences from his crime spree which began on Dec. 30, 2019 when he stole liquor from the LCBO while still on several probation orders from crimes committed in 2018.

In February, he again stole from the LCBO and, despite signing a promise to check in with the authorities, he was nowhere to be found a few days later and again in April.