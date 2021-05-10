Court digest: Man sentenced for Simcoe business break-ins
A Norfolk man who was caught repeatedly breaking into Simcoe businesses during 2020 was sentenced recently in Ontario Court to 18 months in jail on top of the time he had already served.
John Wayne McDonald, 55, was seen on surveillance video July 8 last year, forcing his way into a Norfolk Street North business in Simcoe after the Business Improvement Area added cameras to some downtown spots.
Police said the camera footage led directly to being able to identify McDonald and he was arrested and charged.
He was charged with another break and enter just four days later but a charge of stealing a vehicle that day was later withdrawn.
In August, McDonald was charged with breaching his undertaking, or promise to behave.
On Sept. 30, Norfolk OPP investigated a break and enter on Robinson Street in Simcoe where cheques had been stolen and were later cashed. McDonald was again identified as the suspect and was arrested on Oct. 10.
In the wee hours of Oct. 21, police responded to a break and enter at a Norfolk Street South business in Simcoe where McDonald had smashed a rear glass door window and taken a cash register that contained money.
When police arrested McDonald the following day, they found he had also damaged another window on a nearby business.
In court, McDonald pleaded guilty to attempted break and enter, two counts of breaking and entering, uttering forged documents, failing to comply with an undertaking and a charge of threatening death or bodily harm from earlier in July.
Justice Aubrey Hilliard gave him time-served credit of almost six months and sent him to jail for a further 18 months.
Once out, McDonald will be on a three-year probation.
Assaulter ordered to get anger management counselling
A Norfolk County man with an anger problem was sentenced to the equivalent of more than a year in jail for his assaults on area people.
Trevor William Whittaker, 27, was arrested in May last year after police were called to a Victoria Street, Simcoe address where a man said Whittaker – who he didn’t know – approached him and assaulted him. Whittaker was on probation at the time.
About six weeks later, on July 6, Whittaker used a board to assault a person at their Main Street home in Delhi, as well as damaging a door to force his way into the home, and trashing patio furniture and outside plants.
In court, Whittaker pleaded guilty to assault, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.
Justice Aubrey Hilliard sentenced him to 390 days of time already served and placed him on a three-year probation.
She ordered that Whittaker have no weapons in his possession for the next 10 years and to get assessed for counselling in anger management and domestic violence.
Fighter who knifed another sent to jail
A Norfolk County man who got in a knife fight last October in the Courtland area, was kept in jail for months before finally appearing at Simcoe’s Ontario Court.
Trey Jerome Hill, 25, was arrested on a Monday afternoon after assaulting another person, leaving minor injuries, on Colonel Talbot Road.
Hill pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and breaching release orders.
Justice Aubrey Hilliard gave Hill seven-and-a-half months of time served credit and ordered him back to jail for a further 45 days for a global sentence of nine months.
