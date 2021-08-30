Counties weigh vaccine requirements

Senior officials at Norfolk and Haldimand counties are preparing for the possibility that they will have to adopt policies for all employees in the area of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Front-line employees at the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit and municipal seniors homes in Simcoe and Dunnville already know where they stand. The Ministry of Health has mandated minimum vaccination policies in this area but rules for rank-and-file municipal employees outside the health-care field have yet to be determined.

“For employees that fall outside of the provincial requirements for long-term care, health care, and community-care sectors, Norfolk County is monitoring the situation and will be reviewing the topic regularly over the coming weeks along with providing an update to council as it resumes following summer recess,” Shelley Darlington, Norfolk’s general manager of corporate services and acting CAO, said in an email.

Officials in Haldimand are also on standby for employees outside the health-care sector.

“It is definitely on the radar,” Haldimand spokesperson Kyra Hayes said. “Staff are closely monitoring policies and approaches of other municipalities and public agencies.

“Staff intend to consult with the local Medical Officer of Health (Dr. Alex Hukowich) on any policy development, and a report to council will be required before anything is put into place. It is expected that there will be more information to share on this topic in the next few weeks.”

Front-line health-care workers employed by the municipalities include hundreds of staff members at Norview Lodge in Simcoe and Grandview Lodge in Dunnville.