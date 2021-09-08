Councillor critical of colleagues' cancel-culture reaction over MOH

A member of Norfolk council scolded his colleagues this week for panicking in the face of a cancel-culture offensive against the county’s incoming acting medical officer of health.

Vittoria Coun. Chris VanPaassen expressed disappointment that a majority of council members appears in favour of reconsidering the appointment of Dr. Matt Strauss, who is to take over as acting medical officer of health in Norfolk and Haldimand Sept. 14.

“This man made a comment somewhere that people disagree with, so let’s start the standard process of modern society of shouting down, taking quotes out of context, and try to make something out of this hyperbole of nothingness over an eminently qualified potential employee,” VanPaassen said.

“Just because 20 different emails came in from 50 different people, the whole world is going to end and this board is going to back up and say we did something wrong, and they will blame our staff that we were not informed.”

Strauss is an assistant professor of medicine at Queen’s University in Kingston and an ICU physician. He has served on the front lines in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strauss says he is not anti-vaccine and promotes inoculation as the way out of the pandemic. Over the past year, he has penned opinion pieces and posted messages on social media opposing the use of general lockdowns as a public-health response to the coronavirus.

Aside from the economic damage lockdowns cause, Strauss says the costs incurred in terms of depression, mental illness, suicide, substance abuse, marital breakdown, and the like is too great to justify lockdown measures.