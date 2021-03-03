Council hears conflicting reports on neighbourhood odour

Alistair Copeland, partner of Gloria Muller, challenged that at Tuesday’s meeting of Norfolk’s public hearings committee. During his presentation, Copeland repeatedly referred to a “stench” emanating from the “bacterial soup” next door.

Also in a recent letter, Bryden’s Den manager and licensed wildlife rehabilitator Denise Boniface dismissed the complaint. Boniface says her neighbours have never complained to her personally and had nothing to add during a recent canvass on the issue.

In a recent letter to Norfolk’s planning department, Gloria Muller of Hilltop Drive says the smell from the Bryden’s Den Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre and Orphanage causes her headaches, nausea, loss of appetite and has impaired her enjoyment of her property.

Recent newcomers to Port Ryerse aren’t backing down on their claim that the wildlife rehabilitation centre next door to them is a chronic source of offensive odours.

“To the many supporters (of Bryden’s Den) I’d ask – would you like to live next door to a stench like this?” Copeland said. “Would you be willing to eat your supper on your deck? I’d think not.”

Boniface has operated a rehabilitation centre on Hilltop Drive for 15 years. Acting on a complaint last fall, Norfolk’s bylaw division issued a cease-and-desist order after concluding a wildlife rehabilitation centre is not a permitted use in a hamlet residential zone.

Boniface has applied for a site-specific zoning designation that would allow her to continue her routine. She hopes to secure it in time to re-open this spring. An anonymous donor has paid the county’s $3,730 fee to process her application.

Tuesday’s proceeding provided the public an opportunity to speak to Boniface’s application and for council members to ask questions. The staff report contains 35 letters of support for Boniface plus a lone letter of complaint from Gloria Muller.

In response to questioning Tuesday, Boniface said she will have as many as 15 raccoons, “a few squirrels”, 10 skunks and 10 opossums on site at peak periods of the season. These are mostly juveniles who have been separated from their mothers and brought to her for care.

Waterford Coun. Kim Huffman asked Copeland if he and Muller took note of Boniface’s activities before they purchased their property. Copeland rejected the premise, saying people are entitled to expect the reasonable enjoyment of their homes when they purchase in a residential zone.

“I’ve spoken to the owner about the stench,” Copeland said. “When I say something over the fence, the owner (Boniface) just walks away. In the summer, visitors ask what that stench is. It’s rather embarrassing.”

Tuesday’s presentations were received as information. The next step is for staff to consider the public input in its entirety and write a final report with recommendations. That report will come to council in the weeks ahead, at which time council is expected to debate the matter and render a decision.

