Contemplative Canada Day as people reckon with treatment of Indigenous

PORT DOVER – Many in Port Dover on Thursday marked Canada Day with expressions of solidarity with the country’s Indigenous peoples.

The cancellation of the town’s famous Callithumpian parade and numerous other Canada Day events due to COVID-19 left many in Port Dover in a reflective mood.

Orange T-shirts and signage were in abundance acknowledging that First Nations are grieving as the extent of abuse and loss related to Canada’s residential school past begins to sink in.

Dr. John Hall and his wife, Pat, posted a sign above the front door of their Main Street home welcoming Canada’s increasing awareness of how badly Indigenous children were treated in the residential school system, which was finally shut down in the 1990s after more than 100 years of operation.

The sign was framed by two antique cradleboards, which were appropriately empty, signifying the the Indigenous children who never returned home. Many were buried and forgotten in unmarked graves.

“I still think Canada is a wonderful country,” Pat Hall said. “We’re lucky to live here. But I’m not surprised by these findings. Atrocities involving children have happened everywhere, but this is our home.

“I feel sad. Today is an empty celebration. This year, I don’t really feel like celebrating July 1st. But I do want to see my family and friends.”

Jannette Matheson of Port Dover was shaken by the news that many Indigenous children who died at residential schools were not returned to their families. In some cases, Indigenous families never learned the fate of their children, with school authorities frequently saying they ran away and could not be located.