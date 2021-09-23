Consensus reached on Clonmel re-development

PORT DOVER – Parties to the dispute over new residential development at the Clonmel Castle property in Port Dover have reached an agreement on the way forward.

Thursday, Clonmel owner Lynnee Steffler said she plans to build a single residential building immediately west of Clonmel Castle which will feature 12 1,000-square-foot condominiums over two storeys. The new building includes an underground parking garage.

The building will be about the same size as Clonmel Castle and have the same exterior features.

“It’s going to be beautiful and everyone can relax,” Steffler said. “We came up with something that will work for everyone.”

Steffler has wanted to re-develop the Clonmel property since she bought it five years ago.

The plan she spoke about Thursday was her original vision for the estate. She says planning consultants convinced her to try something more ambitious and that was the application presented to Norfolk council.

The four-building, 36-unit townhouse proposal her team came up with generated considerable opposition in the north end of Port Dover and little support around the council table at Governor Simcoe Square.

Steffler appealed the denial to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal – since renamed the Ontario Land Tribunal – in April, 2019. A mediator was appointed and all parties to the dispute worked out the current settlement.

Word of an agreement was shared with Norfolk council Tuesday. In the interest of transparency, council granted county solicitor Paula Boutis permission to release the nine-page minutes-of-settlement to the public.

The original 36-unit proposal was the subject of two well-attended public meetings at Governor Simcoe Square before council denied approval.