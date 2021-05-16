Committee may be formed to recruit new MOH

The board of health will consider putting together a sub-committee to recruit a new acting medical officer of health for Haldimand-Norfolk.

In a report to the board of health, which will meet on Tuesday, Heidy Van Dyk, acting general manager of health and social services, recommends the committee be made up of four Norfolk County councillors and three Haldimand County councillors.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, who has been Haldimand-Norfolk’s medical officer of health for almost three years, is leaving the post as of May 21. His departure was announced in March.

In her report, Van Dyk said staff recently became aware that when the board of health was established in 2001, both Haldimand County and Norfolk County adopted policies indicating representatives of both counties would be involved in the recruitment of senior leadership positions, including the medical officer of health.

If approved by the board of health, the committee will complete the initial recruitment and interview process and recommend a potential candidate to the board, which will make the final decision.