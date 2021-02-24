





Article content A citizens group warns that Norfolk County is at risk of groundwater contamination on a vast scale if it doesn’t get a handle on the increasing number of illegal cannabis operations in the local area. Retired police officer Orval Slack says police have documented the use of illegal pesticides during the execution of search warrants at illegal grow operations in Ontario. Police have also documented the unregulated disposal of wastewater into ditches and onto the ground, Slack told Norfolk’s Police Services Board Wednesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Citizens seek action on grow-ops Back to video Slack was at the PSB to ask Norfolk OPP to step-up its enforcement efforts in this area. Slack said the number of illegal operations in Norfolk is increasing at an alarming rate, adding environmental damage is just one of many negative impacts on the community. “It is recognized that — when a municipality does not provide any push back against illegal cannabis cultivation — those individuals choosing to set up shop move into those areas,” Slack said.

Article content Citing local sources, Slack says the number of suspected illegal grow operations in Norfolk in 2018 totalled 38. Today, Slack said this has risen to about 130. Norfolk’s bylaw division recently said it knows of about 100 suspect operations, nearly all located within greenhouses. Slack said local enforcement efforts are not commensurate with the threat. He noted that, in the second half of 2020, Central Region OPP executed 25 search warrants at suspect grow operations. East Region OPP executed 24. The corresponding number in West Region, which includes Norfolk OPP, was three. Slack also noted that police in Chatham-Kent have seized illegal cannabis worth an estimated $25 million within the past eight months. Two of the three search warrants executed in Norfolk last year, Slack continued, stemmed from police investigations in British Columbia and York Region. He said Norfolk OPP’s response to the threat is inadequate, adding senior management is not giving the issue the priority it deserves or the resources the local detachment needs to address it. “This county is lacking in leadership,” Slack said. “We’re lacking leadership from Norfolk County. We’re lacking leadership from the Norfolk OPP.” At this point, PSB chair Dennis Travale cut Slack off, reminding the retired officer that the board cannot discuss operational issues in public. “You’re not going to find greater advocates for this issue than the members you find around this table,” Travale said. “And that includes the two members of Norfolk council (Mayor Kristal Chopp and Waterford Coun. Kim Huffman).

Article content “If it were as simple as kicking down the door and taking them out, that would’ve happened a long time ago.” Senior OPP officials have told the police board that many suspect grow operations have Health Canada licences as designated producers for consumers of medical marijuana. However, investigations often determine that these operations are growing much more than they are permitted. As such, PSB vice chair George Santos said Health Canada has a role to play in bringing these operations to heel. Norfolk’s PSB heard last year that Health Canada conducted no inspections in the local area in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We don’t have infinite resources to deal with this,” said Insp. Rob Scott, interim chief of the Norfolk OPP. “But that doesn’t mean we haven’t taken note of the problem. “It’s not something the police own in its entirety. It’s not something Norfolk County owns in its entirety. We are, to a certain extent, handcuffed by (federal) legislation.” MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

