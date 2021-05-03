Charges pile up for golf course, patrons

Article content

A Tillsonburg golf course that has defied provincial lockdown restrictions was slapped with more charges on the weekend, police say.

On Monday, OPP said 19 patrons were charged at the Bridges at Tillsonburg Golf Club.

On Saturday, OPP said The Bridges was charged with two counts of failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act. The golf course had been charged with the same infraction Thursday.

Five people at the golf club were also charged Friday with failing to comply with the act, police said.

While the amount will be determined in court, the course faces a maximum fine of $10 million if convicted.

Individuals in breach of Ontario’s lockdown orders could face fines of $750.

Emergency rules imposed by the Ontario government when Premier Doug Ford announced a new stay-at-home order last month — expected to be in place until at least May 20 — ban organized outdoor recreation, including golf and tennis, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The charges come nearly a week after the facility in Tillsonburg’s south end allowed golfers to hit the links, with tee times booked up for the entire April 24-25 weekend.

But one expert said the showdown between police and the golf course is the result of restrictions that will do little to slow COVID-19 and could instead push people into riskier behaviours.

“The third wave is not driven by outdoor activities. The third wave is driven by two things — variants and workplace transmission — and that’s where we should focus,” said Raywat Deonandan, an epidemiologist and associate professor in health sciences at the University of Ottawa.

He said the best way to weather the pandemic storm is by making low-risk activities even safer and more accessible to people.

“There has to be a harm reduction approach and that means allowing people to do the less risky thing instead of the high risky thing,” said Deonandan, adding the first two waves of the pandemic showed the risk of transmission is lower outdoors.

“If you ban everything outright, you sort of compel people to do activities that maybe are harmful.”

The province, however, defended the restrictions, even after having to backtrack some aspects of them, such as a ban on the use of playgrounds.

“The public-health measures we’ve introduced are designed to reduce mobility and limit the risk of transmission in order to stabilize and protect our health-care system,” read a statement from Alexandra Hilkene, a spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott.

“As we continue to work to vaccinate Ontarians as quickly as supply allows, everyone should continue adhering to public-health measures and stay at home as much as possible.”