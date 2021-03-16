Charges dropped against son in death of 'violent man'
A young man who stood accused of causing the death of his father for almost three years saw his charges dropped in Simcoe’s Ontario Court recently.
James T. Cuthbert was barely 18 years old on the night of June 20, 2018 when he struggled with his father, Richard Cuthbert, a man with a history of family abuse.
Charges dropped against son in death of 'violent man' Back to video
The older Cuthbert died during that struggle at their North Walsingham home on Highway 59 in Norfolk County.
“His father was known to be a violent man,” said assistant Crown attorney Lynette Fritzley as she laid out the case before Justice Aubrey Hilliard recently in a Zoom trial.
“(His father) had been convicted multiple times of abusing either his wife or his sons and, usually, James did not fight back. But that night he did.”
As police immediately began investigating the death, the younger Cuthbert was “extremely cooperative” and gave a lengthy statement about what happened, providing evidence of what he had done and evidence that he didn’t intend to hurt his father.
“His intent was to stop his father from attacking him,” said Fritzley.
But there was some evidence that pointed to the idea James Cuthbert had acted out of anger and not self-defence and, on Sept. 18 of that year, Norfolk OPP charged him with manslaughter.
A pathologist found that Richard Cuthbert had died from neck compressions due to a choke-hold and the autopsy also revealed the man had previously unknown heart issues.
“The Crown’s case had weaknesses from the beginning,” admitted Fritzley.
The case was further weakened during a 2019 preliminary inquiry when defence lawyer, Neil Weinstein, was able to question witnesses who helped diminish the idea the teenager had acted out of anger.
And, while cross-examining the pathologist, Weinstein led the expert to voice an opinion that the exertion on Richard Cuthbert’s damaged heart as he beat his son could have caused a heart attack before the teen was able to retaliate.
The case was adjourned after that preliminary inquiry due to Weinstein’s busy schedule.
Fritzley said neither the pandemic nor the build-up of court cases played a role in delaying it coming back to court.
But, she added, the time away from the case was helpful and allowed the Crown to “assess the case anew” and look on all the evidence with fresh eyes.
Fritzley said an evaluation of self-defence and other legal principles brought the Crown to the opinion there was “no reasonable prospect of conviction” against the young man.
She added that the OPP investigation had been thorough and professional and police had “sympathy and understanding” for the accused.
Weinstein expressed his thanks, along with the gratitude of the Cuthbert family.
“The Crown has acted in the highest standards of the profession. Mr. Cuthbert and his family are incredibly grateful that he can … move forward with what is essentially his whole life ahead of him.”
Hilliard wished the younger Cuthbert good luck and withdrew the manslaughter charge noting there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.
“You’re free to go, Mr. Cuthbert.”
