Chambers to host meet the candidates event

Voters will have an opportunity to meet Haldimand-Norfolk candidates in the upcoming federal election during a virtual event on Thursday night.

Simcoe & District Chamber of Commerce and Delhi Chamber of Commerce will play host to the Sept. 9 forum that runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Candidates for the Sept. 20 election include Ken Gilpin of the People’s Party of Canada, Leslyn Lewis of the Conservative Party, Charles Lugosi of the Christian Heritage Party, Karen Matthews of the Liberal Party, George McMorrow of the Veterans Coalition Party, and Meghan Piironen of the New Democratic Party.

Viewers must pre-register for the meeting at www.simcoechamber.on.ca.