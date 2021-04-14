Chamber to hold State of the County event

Article content

Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp will deliver her annual State of the County address next month despite constraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Simcoe and District Chamber of Commerce will host the mayor’s presentation as a web event Tuesday, May 4. As with previous mayoral addresses, the event is for early risers, beginning at 8 a.m. and running until 9 a.m.

The State of the County address is a traditional fundraiser for the Simcoe chamber. In years past, the well-attended event has been held at The Greens at Renton and the Simcoe Golf and Country Club.

The cost to log into Chopp’s address is $30 for chamber members and $35 for guests. Participants receive a $20 voucher redeemable at three participating restaurants and the opportunity to direct a topical question to the mayor.

Restaurants where the voucher can be redeemed include David’s of Port Dover, The Blue Elephant in Simcoe, and The Barrel Restaurant in Simcoe.

For more information, visit https://simcoechamber.on.ca/breakfast-with-the-mayor/ .